TORONTO (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Wednesday trimmed its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, its first cut in four years, and said more easing was likely if inflation continued to ease.

SIMON HARVEY, HEAD OF FX ANALYSIS FOR MONEX EUROPE AND MONEX CANADA

"Despite some uncertainty, policymakers followed the overwhelming evidence from the data and cut rates by 25 basis points as we expected, while keeping both options on the table for July. We suspect that Governor (Tiff) Macklem will do little to guide markets further in the press conference, instead stressing data dependence, leaving near-term expectations contingent on Friday's jobs report and whether it confirms or reverses the strength in employment seen in April."

DEREK HOLT, VICE PRESIDENT OF CAPITAL MARKETS ECONOMICS, SCOTIABANK

"I will never believe another word from Governor Macklem. A few months ago he was saying he needed more data and then he turns around and cuts rates. I think the governor's credibility is in tatters. After letting inflation run (out of control) for four years, four months of data is not enough to cut rates."

ANDREW KELVIN, HEAD OF CANADIAN AND GLOBAL RATES STRATEGY AT TD SECURITIES

"The bank is signaling that they are going to be cautious in continuing to move rates lower ... which implies probably a fairly gradual easing process. We do expect they will cut rates again in July, but we think that they will take a pause after the July meeting to assess where the economy is going."

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Nivedita Balu and Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Fergal Smith and Jonathan Oatis)