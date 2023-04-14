April 14 (Reuters) - The governing council of the Bank of Canada discussed raising rates at its latest policy meeting before leaving them on hold at 4.50% earlier this week, the central bank's governor, Tiff Macklem, said on Friday.

Asked whether any council members were in favor of hiking rates at its latest meeting, Macklem said: "When I say that we've discussed whether we've done enough, that does imply that one of the things we discussed is whether we need to raise rates."

Macklem spoke to reporters from Washington where he had attended the annual International Monetary Fund meetings. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Fergal Smith Editing by Chris Reese)