Bank of Canada evaluating changes to QE, says does not change view on rate hike timing

Mar 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is looking how it
could adjust its quantitative easing (QE) program, a senior
policy maker said on Tuesday, but made clear shifts to bond
buying will not mean the central bank has changed its views on
the timing of rate hikes.
Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle, speaking to a Toronto
financial professionals group, also announced the BoC would
discontinue programs introduced during the COVID-19 crisis to
support market functioning.
"Regarding our ongoing purchases of (Government of Canada)
bonds, Governing Council is evaluating how the process of
adjusting these could unfold," said Gravelle.
"Adjusting the pace of QE purchases won’t necessarily mean
that we have changed our views about when we will need to start
raising the policy interest rate," he added.
The Bank of Canada has pledged to keep interest rates at the
effective lower bound of 0.25% until the economic slack is
absorbed, which is not expected until into 2023 under current
projections. The Bank will revise those in April.
The central bank also said it would discontinue its market
functioning programs, including the Provincial Bond Purchase
Program, on their original end dates, saying that the use of the
programs has declined significantly as overall financial
conditions continue to improve in Canada.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Fergal
Smith)