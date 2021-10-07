Log in
Bank of Canada head says global monetary and financial system must evolve to handle future challenges

10/07/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The global monetary and financial system must evolve to handle challenges ahead, such as the exit from exceptional monetary policy, climate change and digital currencies, the governor of the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

Tiff Macklem, in a speech to a foreign policy think-tank, made the case for greater international cooperation to build a system that benefits all economies, including emerging market economies, in the long term.

"What we need is an international monetary and financial system that can handle - even facilitate - the transitions to come," said Macklem, highlighting the transition to net zero emissions and the potential digitization of the monetary system.

"We need a clear long-run destination that everyone is committed to and a framework to manage short-run challenges in a way that doesn't derail us from the ultimate destination," he added.

Macklem noted that episodes of global stress have been frequent in the last dozen years. When faced with these shocks, emerging markets have turned to measures such as capital controls and foreign-exchange intervention.

While there are circumstances where these measures are justified and can be effective, they can also undermine the longer-run development of deep and liquid domestic financial markets, said Macklem.

"Appropriate guardrails are required to ensure that short-run actions do not get in the way of needed development. Otherwise the short run can become the long run," he said.

Macklem also noted that the interconnections in the global financial system have brought great benefits, but can also propagate and amplify stress.

"The test we faced together during the COVID-19 shock as well as the challenges that lie ahead underline the need to refocus our attention on where the system should be headed and how we get there," he said.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in OttawaAdditional reporting by Steve SchererEditing by Frances Kerry)

By Julie Gordon


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS