Bank of Canada: inflation is still too high, but moving in the right direction

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said
inflation remained "too high" even as data showed price
pressures were easing off peak levels, and pledged to continue
to do whatever was needed to bring it back to target.
Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, in a speech to university
students in Waterloo, Ontario, also said while some were
suggesting a recession might be needed to tame climbing prices,
the central bank believed it could lower the risk of a hard
landing by clearly communicating its intentions.
"In August, inflation stood at 7%. While we're headed in the
right direction, that's still too high," Beaudry said in
prepared remarks provided ahead of the speech.
"We will continue to take whatever actions are necessary to
restore price stability for households and businesses and to
maintain Canadians' confidence that we can deliver on our
mandate of bringing inflation back to 2%," he later added.
Inflation slowed again in August, though at 7.0% it remains
well above target. The three core measures of inflation, which
taken together are seen as a better indicator of underlying
price pressures, also eased slightly.
