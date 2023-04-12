TORONTO (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50% as expected and raised its growth forecast for this year, while dropping language that had warned of a possible recession.

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

"I don't see anything right off the bat that's surprising."

"The market came into this expecting the bank to be relatively cautious given the banking sector stress of the last month. But if anything they lean towards reminding the market that rates (hikes) aren't necessarily completely done yet. And I think in some respects they've done that by talking about demand is still exceeding supply and the labour market remains tight. So there are some warning shots here, but on balance I would still expect the bank to remain on hold for quite some time."

ANDREW KELVIN, CHIEF CANADA STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES

"It is more or less as expected. Perhaps the revisions to 2023 were a bit larger than expected but generally speaking the Bank of Canada remains in wait and see mode. They need to determine if the tightening put in place is enough to bring inflation back under control."

"They do note here that it could be a bit of a tougher journey to get all the way back to 2% given that inflation expectations have come down more slowly than they had hoped and wage growth is elevated but by and large they are anticipating and hoping that the tightening put in place will be enough to slow growth and get inflation back to target."

