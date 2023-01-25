Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of Canada raises rates, says it is likely to pause for now

01/25/2023 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, and said it would likely pause to measure the cumulative effect of previous increases.

The move was in line with expectations from a Reuters' poll of economists. The central bank has raised rates at a record pace of 425 basis points in 10 months to tame inflation, which peaked at 8.1% last summer and slowed to 6.3% in December, still more than three times the bank's 2% target.

Growth this year will be stronger than had been projected in October but is expected to stall through the first semester, the bank said in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, which includes new forecasts. Inflation will fall to about 3% around the middle of this year, and reach target next year.

If the economy evolves as forecast, "Governing Council expects to hold the policy rate at its current level while it assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increases," according to a statement.

"Governing Council is prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed to return inflation to the 2% target."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren; Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7921; david.ljunggren@tr.com)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.24% 0.74593 Delayed Quote.1.31%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.23% 1.341 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
Latest news "Economy"
10:27aRussian 'hacktivists' briefly knock German websites offline
RE
10:22aBeirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected
RE
10:18aGreek opposition submits censure motion over phonetapping scandal
RE
10:16aMissile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port -video, sources
RE
10:14aRussia slams German tank decision as escalation of conflict, betrayal of history
RE
10:14aBank of Canada: rising female participation helping tackle labor shortage
RE
10:09aNissan and Renault close in on overhaul of alliance
RE
10:09aBank of Canada says growth to stall through the middle of 2023
RE
10:06aBank of Canada raises rates, says it is likely to pause for now
RE
10:05aTrudeau to hold health care meeting with premiers of Canadian provinces
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
2Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India - Downdetector
3BAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays
4Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinent..
5Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector

HOT NEWS