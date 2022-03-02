Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Canada raises rates to 0.50%, warns of Russia uncertainty

03/02/2022 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time since October 2018 on Wednesday and said rates would need to go higher despite increased uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points to 0.50%, as expected, and also said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond buying program. Rates had been at a record low 0.25% since March 2020.

"The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a major new source of uncertainty," the bank said in its rate decision statement. "Prices for oil and other commodities have risen sharply. This will add to inflation around the world."

It added that new supply disruptions could weigh on global growth, noting the situation remained fluid.

The situation in Ukraine is putting more pressure on already hot inflation, the bank said, adding it now expects price increases to be higher in the near term than in its January forecast.

"Price increases have become more pervasive, and measures of core inflation have all risen," it said. "Persistently elevated inflation is increasing the risk that longer-run inflation expectations could drift upwards."

Inflation surged to a 30-year high at 5.1% in January, its 10th consecutive month above the Bank of Canada's 1%-to-3% control range.

The Bank of Canada also said Canada's rebound from the Omicron variant was "well in train," and that first-quarter growth now looked more solid than previously projected.

"As the economy continues to expand and inflation pressures remain elevated, the Governing Council expects interest rates will need to rise further," the bank said.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.63% 110.5 Delayed Quote.26.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.91% 106.3 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WTI 1.97% 108.493 Delayed Quote.27.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23aRussian central bank to hold daily auctions to help banks manage liquidity
RE
10:22aDramatic call with Ukraine leader prompted historic EU move to provide arms
RE
10:15aBank of Canada raises rates to 0.50%, warns of Russia uncertainty
RE
10:15aGhislaine Maxwell juror to invoke right against self-incrimination -lawyer
RE
10:10aFactbox-European and U.S. companies mobilise to help Ukrainians fleeing war
RE
10:09aUkrainians say they are fighting on in biggest city yet claimed by Russia
RE
10:03aCoffee traders seeking advance payment in new deals with Russia
RE
10:03aFour French students wounded in knife attack at Le Mans university - police
RE
09:59aAs Russia steps up assault, the fleeing fear for fathers left behind
RE
09:59aAs Russia steps up assault, the fleeing fear for fathers left behind
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
3Ericsson slides after DoJ warns of deal breach over Iraq probe
4WRAPUP 3-Boeing, Exxon, Apple join Western firms spurning Russia over U..
5Just Eat Takeaway.com posts 2021 loss; might surrender majority in Grub..

HOT NEWS