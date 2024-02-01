By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem told lawmakers Thursday the central bank's main interest rate needs to stay at its current level for the time being to help achieve its 2% inflation goal.

Macklem last week left the central bank's main interest rate unchanged, at 5%, and said the focus was now on how long the rate needed to stay at that level to wrestle inflation down to its target. He added that any talk about rate cuts was premature, as both headline and core inflation remain at stubbornly elevated levels. Inflation accelerated in December.

"Further declines in inflation are likely to be gradual and uneven. That suggests the path back to our 2% target will be slow, and risks remain," Macklem said in his opening remarks, which largely reiterated the central points from last week's policy decision.

Macklem said the central bank has not ruled out further rate increases, should new developments push inflation higher. Overall, he said, "we need to give these higher rates time to do their work."

Earlier Thursday, the Bank of England left its key interest rate unchanged, and--much like the Bank of Canada--it said it needed to be more confident that inflation would continue to decelerate before cuts could be considered.

This week, the Federal Reserve signaled it was thinking about when to lower interest rates but hinted a cut wasn't imminent.

