Bank of Canada's No. 2 Official : Higher Rates Are Slowing Growth, Inflation -- Update

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--The Bank of Canada's No. 2 official said Tuesday that the steep rise in interest rates has triggered slower economic activity and dampened upward price pressures.

According to prepared remarks in Ottawa on financial stability, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said there are early signs that tighter monetary policy is working. The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates by 3.5 percentage points so far in 2022, taking the central bank's main lending rate to 3.75%. The final rate-policy decision for the calendar year is due on Dec. 7.

"Higher interest rates in the short term will bring inflation down in the long term," said Ms. Rogers. "It will take time to get back to solid growth with low inflation, but we will get there. By working through this difficult phase, we will get back to price stability with sustained economic growth, which benefits everyone."

The latest inflation data for Canada, covering October, indicated prices rose 6.9% from a year ago, matching the previous month's annual increase and another deescalation from a peak of 8.1% hit in June. Economists say the debate for Bank of Canada officials, leading up to the Dec. 7 decision, will be whether to lift rates by a quarter-percentage point or a half-point. The October inflation report indicated some softening in underlying, or core, inflation, which strips out volatile-priced items like food and energy.

In terms of financial stability, Ms. Rogers said Canada has "long-standing" vulnerabilities in high housing prices and elevated household-debt levels, and those were exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The risk of a trigger that may affect financial stability has increased, as a result of high inflation and the response of increasing interest rates," she said.

However, she said to date Canada's financial system has proven resilient, and the central bank isn't forecasting a severe economic downturn from higher rates - although it is expecting growth to stall up until the second half of next year.

House prices are dropping, "albeit modestly so far relative to their recent" 50% surge during the pandemic, she said. "We need lower house prices to restore balance to Canada's housing market and make home ownership more affordable for more Canadians."

The most recent Canadian housing data indicate benchmark prices have dropped since the Bank of Canada started raising rates in March, but remain about 35% above levels from a half-decade ago.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

