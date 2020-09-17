Bank of Canada's deputy Wilkins, passed over for top job, to leave bank next year

OTTAWA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The senior deputy governor at
the Bank of Canada will not seek a second term, the bank
announced on Thursday. She was passed over for the top job
earlier this year.
Carolyn Wilkins took over the No. 2 spot at the bank in 2014
and former Governor Stephen Poloz had praised her crisis
management abilities before he retired earlier this year. But
the government instead chose Tiff Macklem to fill Poloz's role.
Wilkins has led the bank's first ever quantitative easing
program, which was created after rates were slashed to 0.25%
amid the pandemic. Her seven-year term expires in May.
"She steered a lot of the hard work behind the scenes in
terms of forecasts and the roll-out of the bank's unprecedented
stimulus, so she will be missed and tough to replace," said
Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at
Scotiabank.
Macklem, who took over as governor in May, was also a senior
deputy governor with ambitions for the top spot when he was
passed over in favor of Poloz in 2013.
Macklem then left the bank in 2014 and became dean of the
Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto until
he was named governor.
Bank of Canada's board of directors said it had begun the
process of selecting Wilkins' successor.
"Building and carrying out a shared vision for the Bank with
Governor Poloz has been a professional highlight," Wilkins said
in the statement. "I've also enjoyed working closely again with
Governor Macklem. The Bank is in good hands."
