Bank of Canada says inflation may stay above target longer than expected

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is concerned
the factors fueling price increases, such as supply disruptions
and related cost pressures, could last longer than expected,
leading to more persistent inflation, an official said on
Thursday.
Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told a business audience there
was much to be hopeful for as the recovery from the coronavirus
pandemic picked up pace. But he said with inflation running
"considerably above" the central bank's 1%-3% control range, the
risk it would stay above target was of greater concern.
"If supply disruptions and related cost pressures persist
for longer than expected and strong goods demand continues, this
would increase the likelihood of inflation remaining above our
control range," he said in a speech delivered via video link
from Ottawa.
"This could feed into inflation expectations and contribute
to wage pressures, leading to a second round of price
increases," he said. Canada's headline inflation in October hit
an 18-year-high at 4.7%.
The remarks highlight the Canadian central bank's continued
unease with hot inflation, which is proving less transitory than
expected. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last month said
the word "transitory" https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-fed-instant-idUSKBN2IF1S0
was no longer the most accurate term for describing the current
inflation dynamic in the United States.
Gravelle reiterated that the Bank of Canada expected
inflation to remain high into 2022, easing back to its 2% target
in the second half of the year.
The central bank on Wednesday held its key rate https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/bank-canada-leaves-key-rate-unchanged-sticks-guidance-hike-timing-2021-12-08
at 0.25% and repeated guidance that a first hike could come as
soon as April.
Gravelle said the Bank of Canada expects supply disruptions
to unwind over time as bottlenecks are resolved. But he noted
the risk of persistent disruptions figured prominently in the
decision to hold borrowing costs at record-low levels.
In October, the central bank forecast supply disruptions
would peak toward the of this year, then dissipate in 2022.
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2695
to the greenback, or 78.77 U.S. cents, as oil prices fell and
worries about the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant weighed
on investors.
(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto
Editing by Paul Simao)