Bank of Canada says it's ready to act forcefully to meet 2% inflation target

Sharon Kozicki, in her first speech since joining governing council last year, also said the pace and magnitude of interest rate increases, along with the start of quantitative tightening, would be actively discussed at the central bank's April meeting.

"Inflation in Canada is too high, labor markets are tight and there is considerable momentum in demand," Kozicki said, speaking via webcast to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

"It's important to be clear that returning inflation to the 2% target is our primary focus and unwavering commitment. We have taken action and will continue to do so to return inflation to target, and we are prepared to act forcefully," she said.

The Bank of Canada hiked its policy rate to 0.5% earlier this month, its first increase in three years. Rates were slashed to a record low 0.25% amid the pandemic. Inflation hit 5.7% in Canada in February and is expected to go higher.

