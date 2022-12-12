Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of Canada says monetary policy is working, sticky inflation a risk

12/12/2022 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada's rapid-fire rate hikes are starting to slow the economy, its governor said on Monday, and while the bank wants to avoid a recession, there is a risk sticky inflation will require "much higher" rates.

Speaking to business leaders in Vancouver, Governor Tiff Macklem said the tightening had "begun to work" but would take time to feed through the economy.

The bank lifted rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25% - a level last seen in January 2008 - to tame inflation that stood at 6.9% in October. That is more than three times the central bank's 2% target.

Going forward, the challenge is that raising rates too much would risk driving the economy "into an unnecessarily painful recession". Not raising them enough would allow price increases to remain elevated and feed expectations for persistently high - or sticky - inflation.

"With inflation running well above target, this is the greater risk," Macklem said. "If high inflation sticks, much higher interest rates will be required to restore price stability, and the economy will have to slow even more sharply."

After last week's 50-basis-point hike, the bank said it would monitor economic data to

gauge

whether rates need to rise further, adding it would still move forcefully if necessary.

"Decisions to raise the rate or to pause and assess the impact of past rate increases will depend on incoming data and our judgments about the outlook for inflation," Macklem reiterated on Monday.

Reflecting back on a year in which prices spiked to a nearly four-decade high, Macklem said the bank had been surprised by more-persistent-than-expected supply problems, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a spike in demand after COVID-19 restrictions eased that prompted businesses to quickly lift prices.

Macklem also said future supply chains might be more resilient if they were shorter and more diversified, but they will be less efficient, and that could make the job of keeping inflation at the 2% target harder.

"Over the long term, it seems likely that we won't have the same disinflationary forces that we've had for the past 30 years. These potential developments could make it harder to bring inflation back to the 2% target and keep it there," Macklem said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.73363 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.21% 1.36277 Delayed Quote.8.00%
Latest news "Economy"
03:43p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.575% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.611% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:42p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.401% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pBank of Canada says monetary policy is working, sticky inflation a risk
RE
03:37pCountries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
03:36pSome 1,500 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso on Sunday - witness
RE
03:28pBank of Canada says higher rates are starting to work, frets over inflation risk
RE
03:25pBiden to announce support for African Union joining G20
RE
03:20pCanadian dollar steadies as investors weigh peak rate outlook
RE
03:18pThree people injured by man with axe in Lidl store in northern France -media
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
3Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating

HOT NEWS