Bank of Canada says monetary policy is working, sticky inflation a risk

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada's
rapid-fire rate hikes are starting to slow the economy, its
governor said on Monday, and while the bank wants to avoid a
recession, there is a risk sticky inflation will require "much
higher" rates.
Speaking to business leaders in Vancouver, Governor Tiff
Macklem said the tightening had "begun to work" but would take
time to feed through the economy.
The bank lifted rates at a record pace of 400 basis points
in nine months to 4.25% - a level last seen in January 2008 - to
tame inflation that stood at 6.9% in October. That is more than
three times the central bank's 2% target.
Going forward, the challenge is that raising rates too much
would risk driving the economy "into an unnecessarily painful
recession". Not raising them enough would allow price increases
to remain elevated and feed expectations for persistently high -
or sticky - inflation.
"With inflation running well above target, this is the
greater risk," Macklem said. "If high inflation sticks, much
higher interest rates will be required to restore price
stability, and the economy will have to slow even more sharply."
After last week's 50-basis-point hike, the bank said it
would monitor economic data to
gauge
whether rates need to rise further, adding it would still
move forcefully if necessary.
"Decisions to raise the rate or to pause and assess the
impact of past rate increases will depend on incoming data and
our judgments about the outlook for inflation," Macklem
reiterated on Monday.
Reflecting back on a year in which prices spiked to a
nearly four-decade high, Macklem said the bank had been
surprised by more-persistent-than-expected supply problems, the
Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a spike in demand after
COVID-19 restrictions eased that prompted businesses to quickly
lift prices.
Macklem also said future supply chains might be more
resilient if they were shorter and more diversified, but they
will be less efficient, and that could make the job of keeping
inflation at the 2% target harder.
"Over the long term, it seems likely that we won't have
the same disinflationary forces that we've had for the past 30
years. These potential developments could make it harder to
bring inflation back to the 2% target and keep it there,"
Macklem said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa,
editing by Deepa Babington)