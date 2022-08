The central bank said it has initiated the process to replace Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, who will retire on Sept. 16, and that the new deputy will focus on the Bank's monetary policy and financial stability mandates.

"This change provides an opportunity ... to bring fresh and diverse perspectives into the Bank's consensus-based policy decision-making framework," Governor Tiff Macklem said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)