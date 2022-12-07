Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of Canada set to hike rates, may signal it is near end of tightening cycle

12/07/2022 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is expected to hike its benchmark overnight rate on Wednesday to its highest level in 14 years as it seeks to tame inflation, and it may signal its tightening cycle is near an end as the economy begins to slow, analysts said.

In the past nine months the central bank has cranked up borrowing costs at a historically fast pace - by 350 basis points to 3.75% - and it will go higher when the decision is released at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

Governor Tiff Macklem has repeatedly said interest rates must rise further, and he has opened the door to an increase of a quarter of a percentage point following multiple oversized hikes in recent months, including 50 basis points in October.

"It's a close call but we're expecting a 50-basis-point rate hike from the Bank of Canada," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

"While peak inflation might be behind us, the risks remain skewed to the upside, with a non-trivial possibility that inflation is stickier than expected."

Money markets are betting on a 25-basis-point increase, but a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect a larger move.

Inflation, at 6.9% in October, is still running over three times the central bank's 2% target, and the economy grew at an annualized 2.9% rate in the third quarter.

But a falling property market and one of the highest household debt-to-income ratios in the world mean the economy is sensitive to rate increases.

If the bank's tightening campaign overshoots, it could trigger a deeper downturn than expected, something that the bond market is now signaling is a risk.

In October, the Bank of Canada forecast that economic growth would stall from the fourth quarter this year through the middle of next year.

"Whether or not the Bank of Canada raises rates 25 or 50 basis points, there's a separate question about whether the Bank of Canada can or should really be committing to raise rates further in 2023," said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group. "It's not so clear - given the lag in monetary policy - that that is necessary."

The bank has been providing forward guidance that it "expects that the policy interest rate will need to rise further" since it began this tightening cycle. Some analysts say it might be time to drop that language and open the door to pausing rates.

"At some point, the Bank of Canada is going to be in a position where it's appropriate to just let rates be for a while," Mendes said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Steve Scherer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.7308 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.23% 1.368 Delayed Quote.7.55%
Latest news "Economy"
11:37aEU ramps up moves to limit financial link with post-Brexit London
RE
11:37aRussian forces killed hundreds of civilians early in Ukraine war, UN report says
RE
11:33aUK-based INEOS agrees to buy 50% of Sinopec's Tianjin petchem plant
RE
11:32aEU agrees law to make airlines pay more to pollute
RE
11:30aLightning kills 907 in India as extreme weather surges in 2022
RE
11:30aGhana says consequences for debt exchange hold-outs still being negotiated
RE
11:30aFrench watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties
RE
11:26aMexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023
RE
11:25aBanks face 6% capital hike from remaining Basel rules, says Bank of England
RE
11:24aItaly's Meloni and daughter targeted by online death threat
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Exor to Join Amsterdam's AEX Index Following Listing Switch
4KERING : From a Buy to Neutral rating by UBS
5Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface

HOT NEWS