Bank of Canada survey shows energy sector investment to be muted vs previous price booms

OTTAWA, July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's energy sector is expected to
raise capital investment after a surge in oil and gas prices,
but it will be a more modest increase than during previous boom
cycles, the Bank of Canada said in a quarterly survey on Monday.
There are several factors holding back investments, with
companies holding onto only around 40% of their cash flow for
capital expenditure, compared to an average of above 100% in the
years preceding the pandemic, the bank said.
Another factor holding back investment is uncertainty over
the long-term demand for hydrocarbon resources amid a shift
toward low-carbon energy, the bank said.
"Competition for labor is particularly strong for oil-field
service firms that are seeing high turnover among drilling and
well-service crews," the bank said after consultations with gas
firms and industry analysts.