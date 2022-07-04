Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Canada survey shows energy sector investment to be muted vs previous price booms

07/04/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's energy sector is expected to raise capital investment after a surge in oil and gas prices, but it will be a more modest increase than during previous boom cycles, the Bank of Canada said in a quarterly survey on Monday.

There are several factors holding back investments, with companies holding onto only around 40% of their cash flow for capital expenditure, compared to an average of above 100% in the years preceding the pandemic, the bank said.

Another factor holding back investment is uncertainty over the long-term demand for hydrocarbon resources amid a shift toward low-carbon energy, the bank said.

"Competition for labor is particularly strong for oil-field service firms that are seeing high turnover among drilling and well-service crews," the bank said after consultations with gas firms and industry analysts.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aBritish Foreign Secretary says Russians must be accountable for Ukraine war
RE
11:19aWe need to look at alternatives to get grain out of Ukraine, says UK PM Johnson
RE
11:13aNIGERIA MINISTER : 'wrong time' to remove fuel subsidies
RE
11:04aPound strengthens as traders assess interest rate prospects
11:01aCanadian firms see inflation higher for longer, eye record wage increases
RE
10:57aLeaders of Congo and Rwanda to meet for talks in Luanda - officials
RE
10:55aRussian minister says 'parallel imports' scheme is working
RE
10:55aTanzania signs $900 million railway construction deal with Turkish firm
RE
10:50aFRANCE'S MACRON : need to acknowledge refusal of other parties to be part of government
RE
10:45aMETALS MELT DOWN AS RECESSION FEARS OVERWHELM SUPPLY WOES : Andy Home
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
5Analyst recommendations: AssetCo, Ferrari, Glencore, Pets at Home, Roll..

HOT NEWS