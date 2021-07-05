Bank of Canada survey suggests broadening of economic recovery ahead

OTTAWA, July 5 (Reuters) - Business sentiment in Canada
continues to improve with hard-hit firms becoming more confident
that sales will pick up as vaccines roll out, suggesting a
broadening of the economic recovery ahead, a Bank of Canada
survey showed on Monday.
The central bank's Business Outlook Survey Indicator reached
its highest level on record in the summer survey, in part due to
base-year effects, but also as positive sentiment became more
widespread.
"All but a few firms feel the uncertainty related to the
pandemic is behind them," the central bank said.
Canada's vaccination drive has ramped up in recent months,
with more than 68% of Canadians inoculated with one dose and
more than 35% fully vaccinated, according to Reuters' COVID-19
vaccine tracker.
New infections, meanwhile, have plunged from the third wave
peak, allowing many businesses to reopen.
The positive outlook means plans to invest and hire staff
are widespread, the survey found. Businesses across all regions
and sectors plan to hire, suggesting the labor market recovery
will pick up.
Most businesses reported an improvement in their sales
prospects from a year-ago, and no firms reported signs of
deterioration in demand, the survey found. Still, about 40% of
firms have current sales below pre-pandemic levels.
The outlook for foreign sales, particularly to the United
States, is robust.
A separate consumer-focused survey found high intentions for
spending, likely reflecting pent-up demand, with some people
planning to dig into their pandemic nest eggs. Hard-hit
services, like restaurants, travel and cinema, could see the
biggest boost in consumer spending.
Consumer expectations for home price growth also edged up
and near-term inflation expectations were higher.
The BOS survey of 100 firms took place between May 11 to May
28, when COVID-19 cases were falling, though third wave
restrictions remained in place in populous Ontario and Quebec.
