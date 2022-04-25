Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Canada to consider another half-percentage-point rate hike, governor says

04/25/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Canada's Macklem and Rogers testify at parliamentary finance committee meeting in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada will likely consider another half-percentage-point interest rate increase in its next policy decision in early June, as "too-high" inflation possibly nears its peak, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.

The Canadian central bank made the rare move of raising its key policy rate by 50 basis points earlier this month, lifting it to 1.0% from 0.5%. It's next policy decision is on June 1.

"Looking ahead to our next decisions... I expect we will be considering taking another 50-basis-points step," Macklem said, while testifying to the finance committee in the House of Commons.

Late last week, Macklem said he would not rule out an even larger increase in borrowing costs to fight inflation, now at a 31-year high.

Macklem reiterated that inflation is too high and looks set to stay higher for longer than previously thought. He repeated that the central bank will act "forcefully," as needed, to slow the rise in prices.

When asked if March's 6.7% inflation print was the peak, Macklem said it could be near it.

"There's quite a lot of volatility in inflation. So, look, it could go a little higher, it could be the peak. I do think we're close to the peak," he said.

"What I will underline is that, whether this is the peak or not, 6.7% is too high," Macklem added.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

By Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pUS emergency stockpile draws 2.9 mln barrels to twenty-year low
RE
12:14pItaly's Enel in talks to sell Brazilian distributor Celg-D, sources say
RE
12:11pSouth African rand plunge continues on strong dollar
RE
12:10pUkraine says Russia is targeting railways to cut arms supply routes
RE
12:09pCBOT soyoil prices fall from record highs; soybeans, wheat also weak
RE
12:06pU.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean toward football coach in prayer case
RE
12:04pNYC pension leaders to urge fossil fuel lending curbs, late boost for activists
RE
12:02pWhite House seeks expanded powers to detect, destroy threatening drones
RE
12:01pBank of Canada to consider another half-percentage-point rate hike, governor says
RE
11:59aJordan's king agreed with U.S. Biden on need to defuse Jerusalem tension - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, commodities prices tumble on hawkish Fed, China worries
2Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
3Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources
4Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
5Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM

HOT NEWS