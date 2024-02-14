OTTAWA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it will start auctioning Receiver General cash balances daily from Feb. 21.

The initial auction will be sized at C$5 billion and will be distributed as C$3 billion in an overnight tranche, C$1 billion in a 2-day tranche, and C$1 billion in a 3-day tranche, the central bank said in a statement.

Analysts say that the auction of Receiver General cash balances could help reduce liquidity shortages in funding markets. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto)