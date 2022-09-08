Bank of Canada warns inflation more broad-based, risks becoming entrenched

OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada is increasingly broad-based and risks becoming entrenched, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Thursday, warning of "bumps along the way" in the fight against raging price increases.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers, speaking the day after the central bank increased its policy rate to a 14-year high of 3.25%, said Governing Council had discussed "the ongoing risk that inflation becomes entrenched" ahead of its decision.

"The Canadian economy continues to operate in excess demand, despite the recent pullback in housing, and inflationary pressures are increasingly broad-based," Rogers said.

She reiterated interest rates needed to rise further without specifying how many more increases were to come.

"Getting inflation back to 2% will take some time. We also know there could be bumps along the way," she told a business audience in Calgary, Alberta.

While Canada's inflation rate fell to 7.6% in July from 8.1% in June, the core measures of inflation continued to rise and were all at or above 5%, said Rogers.

"This shows how strong underlying inflation remains in Canada," she said.

She noted higher interest rates - the central bank has sprinted ahead with 300-basis points worth of increases in just six months - would take up to two years to have their full effect on inflation.

The Bank of Canada in July forecast inflation would remain well above the 2% target in 2022 and 2023, before easing to 2% by the end of 2024. But upside risks remain, said Rogers.

"We know Canadians have accumulated extra savings during the pandemic, so there is a risk that consumer spending has more momentum than we expect, making inflation more persistent," she said, while also pointing to commodity price uncertainties.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3115 to the greenback, or 76.25 U.S. cents.

