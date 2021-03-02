Log in
Bank of Central African States : 02/03/2021 Announcement issuance of Fungible Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cameroon - 3rd of March 2021 session

03/02/2021 | 02:39am EST
REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN

Paix-Tmvail-Patrie

MINISTERE DES FINANCES SECRETARIAT GENERAL

DIRECTION CENERALE DU TRESOR, DE LA COOPERATION FINANCIERE ET MONETAIRE

REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON

Peâce-Worl-FâtherlaDd

l

ANNOUNCEMENT

DIRECTORATE GENERâL OF THË TREASURY, FINANCIAL AND MONETARY COOPERATION

ISSUANCE OF TREASURY BILLS

MINISTRY OF FTNANCE

GENERAL SECRETARIAT

On the 03'd of march 2021, the Public Treasury of the Republic of Cameroon shall, by way of auction, issue Fungible Treasury Bills with the following characteristics:

. .

Title lssuance Code

. . .

o . .

Maturity datc Re-imbursement Nature ofsecurities

Issuançe volume (in million CFAF) Unit làce value (in CFAF)

Return

Subscription deadline

r Publicationofresults

.

o

Settlement date Value date

26-weeks Treasury Bills CMl20000l0l2 8TA-26 03-SEPT-2021

03'd ofseptember 2021

In finc

Dematerialized securities 20 000 l 000 000

Interest shall be pre-computed from the face value ofthe bonds

Wednesday, 03'd march 2021 before 9 a.m.

Banks and financial establishments approved as primary dealers by the Minister in charge of Finance of the Republic ofCameroon Wednesday,,03'o march 2021 belbre 12 noon

Friday,056 march 2021 before 3 p.m.

Friday, 05th march 202'1.

Individuals or corporate entities wishing to purchase the said securities shall go to the following credit establishments approved as "primary dealers":

l.

A,iiland First Bank

f tâblissement

2.

3.

4.

Banque lntemâtionale du Cameroun pour l'Epârgne et le Crédit (BICEC) Banque Intemationale pour le Commerce et l'lndustrie du Cabon (BICIG) Banque Sino-Congolaise pour I'Afrique

5.

BGFIBANK Gabon

6.

CCEI-GË

7.

Commercial Bank Cameroun (CBC)

  • 8. Conrmercial Bank Centratiique (CBCA)

9.

Cornmercial Bank Tchad (CBT)

10. Crédit du Congo

I L Ecobank Canleroun l2- Ecobankcentraliique I3. ORABANK TCHAD l{ Société Commerciale de Barque (SCB) Cameroun 15. Société Générale (SG) Cameroun

I6. Société Cénérale (SG) Tchad l7 Standard t^harlcred Bar i C ( SCBC) ll9ll Un Bank ol' Came roon L I nl ited ( UBC)

Union Cabonaise de Banque (UGB)

20 United BanI for AÊica Cameroon (UBA) 21. United Bank tor Atiica Gabon (UBA)

B.P. 11834 Yaoundé (Cameroun)

Adresse

Avenue du Général de Caulle, B.P. 1925 Douala (Cameroun) B.P. 2241 Libreville (Gabon)

Brazzaville - Congo

1295. Boulevard de l'indépendance, 8.P.2253 Libreville (Gabon) Guiùée Equatoriale

Douala - Cameroun

Bangui(RCA)

N'Djamena (Tchad)

B.P. 2470 Brazzaville (Congo)

Boulevard de la Liberté, B.P. 582 Douala @nmeloun) Place de Ia République, B.P. 910 Bangui (RC§ N'Diamena (Tchad)

530, Rue du l{oi Georges. B.P. 300 Doualâ (Cameroun) 78. Rue Joss. B.P. 4042 Douala (( ameroun)

ti P :16 I Rue Du Commandant CalyamN c8a I N qi autcna (Tch ad )

B.P. 1784 Douala (Camerounj

B.P. 15569 Douala (Camèrcun)

d Colonel Parant. B,P 3 I 5 I_i brevi Ile ( Cabon

I 144. Boulevard l,ibreville

I

.!elO r C.r.ri'3a o

E!

of

tuh

Le rtilt(eul 0i

a cr. iènerlûonêtaire

)

)

*

*

2 5 F[.u 1u/1

§

o,f

o

e,',t,-t-

Disclaimer

Bank of Central African States published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
