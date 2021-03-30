Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of China, AgBank see Q4 profit jump as margins ease

03/30/2021 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Two of China's Big Five see over 60% Q4 profit jump

* Margins inch up

* AgBank president says pressure remains

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Two of China's largest lenders each reported an over 60% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, as margins inched wider.

This follows the results logged by three of the country's other biggest banks - together the Big Five - which also reported profit growth and steady net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability.

Bank of China (BoC), the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, reported a 69.5% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020, while Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) posted a 61% rise over the same period.

During the first three quarters of 2020, Chinese lenders made hefty loan-loss provisions as Beijing urged the sector to step up lending to pandemic-hit sectors, but many have begun to turn a corner in earnings in tandem with an economic recovery and are expected to continue to do so throughout the year.

Analysts predict a positive turn in NIM for big banks this year because of the central bank's gradual return to a neutral monetary policy stance.

For BoC, the most international of China's large state banks in terms of global franchise, NIM improved slightly to 1.85% from 1.81% three months earlier.

AgBank followed suit with a NIM of 2.2% at the end of December from 2.14% at the end of June. The lender does not release NIM every quarter.

However, despite the rosy forecasts, margins are still under pressure for some this year.

"The bank is still facing certain pressure on NIM in 2021, in the first quarter of 2021, the re-pricing of mortgage loans has dragged NIM lower by 2-3 basis points," said AgBank President Zhang Qingsong in an earnings call on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, non-performing loan ratios also held roughly steady for the two lenders.

At BoC, NPL ratio inched lower to 1.46% at the end of December from 1.48% at the end of September. AgBank's NPL ratio rose slightly to 1.57% from 1.52% over the same period.

But BoC's party committee member and vice-president to be Chen Huaiyu warned "the marginal tightening of monetary policy, exits of supportive measures for SMEs and lagging impact of the pandemic," will still put pressure on assets.

($1 = 6.5627 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aNIXU OYJ  : The Danish C-cure cybersecurity expert team joins Nixu Corporation
PU
06:19aChina's WH Group says use of unapproved swine fever vaccines reduced hog supply
RE
06:19aAmazon union vote enters final stretch in watershed moment for U.S. labor
RE
06:18aUK open to helping Liberty but needs clearer understanding, minister says
RE
06:18aBank of China, AgBank see Q4 profit jump as margins ease
RE
06:18aBritain will focus crypto rules on stablecoins, minister says
RE
06:07aCorporations, wealthy pay in Biden infrastructure plan, not drivers and riders
RE
06:00aSuez Canal says 140 more ships to transit waterway on Tuesday
RE
06:00aEnergy trader gunvor group aims to cut absolute emissions by 40% by 2025 - statement
RE
05:59aEgypt's Sisi says ship's stranding showed importance of Suez Canal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
3BMW HAS GOT ITS TIMING RIGHT FOR BEEFING UP ELECTRIC CARS: CEO
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : ANALYSIS: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ