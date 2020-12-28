Log in
Bank of England : Strengthening individual accountability in banking

12/28/2020 | 08:17am EST
Published on 24 February 2020. Effective from 24 February 2020 (superseded on 29 December 2020 by December 2020 version).

- following PS3/20 'Responses to Occasional Consultation Paper 25/19 - Chapters 2 and 3'.

Published on 27 September 2019. Effective from 9 December 2019.

- following PS20/19 'Strengthening individual accountability: Resolution assessments and reporting amendments'

Published on 4 July 2018. Effective from 10 December 2018 (superseded on 9 December 2019 by September 2019 version).

- following PS15/18 'Strengthening individual accountability in banking and insurance: amendments and optimisations

Published on 12 May 2017. Effective from 12 May 2017 (superseded on 10 December 2018 by July 2018 version).

- following PS12/17 'Strengthening individual accountability in banking and insurance: amendments and optimisations'.

Published on 28 September 2016. Effective from 28 September 2016 (superseded on 12 May 2017 by May 2017 version).

- following PS27/16 'Strengthening accountability in banking and insurance: PRA requirements on regulatory references (part II) '.

Published on 6 January 2016. Effective from 6 January 2016 (superseded on 28 September 2016 by September 2016 version).

- following CP1/16 'Strengthening individual accountability in banking: amendments to notification rules and forms'.

Published on 16 December 2015. Effective from 16 December 2015 (superseded on 6 January 2016 by January 2016 version).

- following PS29/15 'Strengthening accountability in banking: UK branches of foreign banks'.

Published on 7 July 2015. Effective from 7 July 2015 (superseded on 16 December 2015 by December 2015 version).

- following PS16/15 'Strengthening individual accountability in banking: responses to CP14/14, CP28/14 and CP7/15'.

First publication of SS.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 13:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
