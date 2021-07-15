Log in
Bank of England Weekly Report 14 July 2021

07/15/2021 | 10:15am EDT
Weekly Report

14 July 2021

07 July 2021

£mn

£mn

Sterling Liabilities

Reserves balances

843,402

839,382

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Notes in circulation

87,693

87,741

Sterling Assets

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Long-term operations:

- Indexed long-term repo

2,695

3,090

- Contingent term repo facility

-

-

Term Funding Scheme

23,576

23,676

Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs

89,788

89,663

Sterling denominated bond holdings

15,702

15,633

Loan to Asset Purchase Facility

841,908

840,761

Loan to Covid Corporate Financing Facility

4,408

4,408

Foreign Currency Liabilities

Foreign currency public securities issued

4,363

4,393

Foreign Currency Assets

Foreign currency reserve assets

4,362

4,392

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
