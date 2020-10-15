Log in
Bank of England Weekly Report 14 October 2020

10/15/2020 | 10:25am EDT

14 October 2020

7 October 2020

£mn

£mn

Sterling Liabilities

Reserves balances

745,080

740,507

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Notes in circulation

82,019

82,108

Sterling Assets

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Long-term operations:

- Indexed long-term repo

5,905

9,880

- Contingent term repo facility

-

-

Term Funding Scheme

71,235

72,485

Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs

45,716

45,159

Sterling denominated bond holdings

13,804

13,736

Loan to Asset Purchase Facility

712,948

710,002

Loan to Covid Corporate Financing Facility

15,849

15,849

Foreign Currency Liabilities

Foreign currency public securities issued

4,682

4,733

Foreign Currency Assets

Foreign currency reserve assets

4,681

4,732

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 14:24:08 UTC

