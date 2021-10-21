Log in
Bank of England Weekly Report 20 October 2021

10/21/2021 | 10:25am EDT
20 October 2021

13 October 2021

£mn

£mn

Sterling Liabilities

Reserves balances

905,287

885,043

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Notes in circulation

88,024

88,056

Sterling Assets

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Long-term operations:

- Indexed long-term repo

2,280

2,280

- Contingent term repo facility

-

-

Term Funding Scheme

10,367

12,847

Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs

133,952

115,023

Sterling denominated bond holdings

16,318

16,221

Loan to Asset Purchase Facility

872,531

870,237

Loan to Covid Corporate Financing Facility

3,432

3,432

Foreign Currency Liabilities

Foreign currency public securities issued

6,028

5,560

Foreign Currency Assets

Foreign currency reserve assets

5,485

4,974

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
