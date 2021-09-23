|
Bank of England Weekly Report 22 September 2021
22 September 2021
15 September 2021
£mn
£mn
Sterling Liabilities
Reserves balances
851,363
850,975
Short-term open market operations:
- Fine-tuning
-
-
- One-week
-
-
- Other maturity within-maintenance period
-
-
Notes in circulation
88,003
88,168
Sterling Assets
Short-term open market operations:
- Fine-tuning
-
-
- One-week
-
-
- Other maturity within-maintenance period
-
-
Long-term operations:
- Indexed long-term repo
2,305
2,305
- Contingent term repo facility
-
-
Term Funding Scheme
16,652
18,125
Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs
94,940
92,349
Sterling denominated bond holdings
16,032
15,944
Loan to Asset Purchase Facility
865,649
863,355
Loan to Covid Corporate Financing Facility
3,606
3,606
Foreign Currency Liabilities
Foreign currency public securities issued
4,420
4,362
Foreign Currency Assets
Foreign currency reserve assets
4,419
4,360
