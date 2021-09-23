Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of England Weekly Report 22 September 2021

09/23/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 September 2021

15 September 2021

£mn

£mn

Sterling Liabilities

Reserves balances

851,363

850,975

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Notes in circulation

88,003

88,168

Sterling Assets

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Long-term operations:

- Indexed long-term repo

2,305

2,305

- Contingent term repo facility

-

-

Term Funding Scheme

16,652

18,125

Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs

94,940

92,349

Sterling denominated bond holdings

16,032

15,944

Loan to Asset Purchase Facility

865,649

863,355

Loan to Covid Corporate Financing Facility

3,606

3,606

Foreign Currency Liabilities

Foreign currency public securities issued

4,420

4,362

Foreign Currency Assets

Foreign currency reserve assets

4,419

4,360

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aSVT Robotics Named a 2021 “Cool Vendor” by Gartner®
GL
10:19aAlpha Cognition Announces Pricing of Public Offering
GL
10:18aVC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From -2-
DJ
10:18aVC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From Scientists Entering Field
DJ
10:17aPURA Targets $36 Billion Industrial Hemp Market With Farmersville Hemp Brand Strategy
GL
10:16aExclusive-Google offers to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech - source
RE
10:16aALPHABET : Google offers to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech - source
RE
10:16aAB SNAIGE : Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB
AQ
10:16aAPDERM : ® Opens New Office in Heart of Commonwealth
BU
10:16aInaugural 2021 MindBridge Community Awards Highlight Innovative Audit Solutions Using the MindBridge Platform
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2KERING : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3Analysis-Chinese property debt issuers face 'Evergrande premium' as wor..
4The student becomes the master
5Chinese Estates : One of Evergrande's main investors looks to offload s..

HOT NEWS