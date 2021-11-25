Log in
Bank of England Weekly Report 24 November 2021

11/25/2021 | 10:20am EST
24 November 2021

17 November 2021

£mn

£mn

Sterling Liabilities

Reserves balances

967,271

967,635

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Notes in circulation

88,028

87,863

Sterling Assets

Short-term open market operations:

- Fine-tuning

-

-

- One-week

-

-

- Other maturity within-maintenance period

-

-

Long-term operations:

- Indexed long-term repo

2,456

2,456

- Contingent term repo facility

-

-

Term Funding Scheme

1,916

2,214

Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs

193,381

193,381

Sterling denominated bond holdings

16,592

16,511

Loan to Asset Purchase Facility

883,477

879,412

Loan to Covid Corporate Financing Facility

2,536

2,835

Foreign Currency Liabilities

Foreign currency public securities issued

8,041

7,817

Foreign Currency Assets

Foreign currency reserve assets

8,039

7,358

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
