Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of England aims for greener corporate bond portfolio

05/21/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England in the City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England set out plans on Friday to make its 20 billion pounds ($28.4 billion) of holdings of sterling corporate bonds better aligned with government goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

However, the central bank will not embark on an immediate sell-off of bonds issued by businesses that have high carbon emissions, such as power utilities and oil companies when it begins the rebalancing process later this year.

"Divestment is a powerful tool, and should remain squarely in the toolkit. But it should be used as a credible threat to reinforce incentives, not an indiscriminate 'quick fix'," BoE executive director for markets Andrew Hauser said in a speech hosted by Bloomberg.

The central bank said it would set targets for the overall emissions of its corporate bond holdings, invest in 'green' corporate bonds as they became available, and require bond issuers to publish their emissions.

The BoE said it would seek to rebalance its bond holdings towards issuers with a stronger climate performance and restrict investment in bonds issued by businesses whose activities were widely regarded as inconsistent with lower carbon emissions.

Issuers whose emissions are currently high would need to set out a credible path to reduce emissions or risk no longer being eligible for bond purchases.

The BoE will focus on the path of a company's emissions as well as the outright level.

"The precise calibration of this approach will be developed in the coming months," Hauser said. The BoE is not currently buying corporate bonds, and the next scheduled reinvestment of maturing bonds is due in the final quarter of 2021.

Hauser said the BoE was the first central bank to take these steps, and hoped it would set a direction for the wider market.

The BoE next month will 'stress test' banks and insurers for their exposure to climate risks.

The BoE doubled its corporate bond holdings during last year's COVID pandemic. Bonds to date have been chosen to be representative of sterling issuance by non-financial companies that make a material contribution to the British economy.

The BoE owns about 10% of all corporate bonds that fit its eligibility rules. Hauser said the rebalancing would not damage the BoE's main goals of targeting 2% inflation and ensuring financial stability.

Bonds recently classed as eligible for purchase include those of energy giant BP, mining company Rio Tinto and German carmakers Volkswagen and Daimler.

In March finance minister Rishi Sunak changed the BoE's policy mandate to require it to support a government commitment to shift towards an economy with net zero carbon emissions.

Britain's government has given extra focus to environmental issues this year as it prepares to host the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

($1 = 0.7050 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.96% 75.83 Delayed Quote.30.02%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.37% 0.8585 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.81% 217.25 Delayed Quote.41.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:24aGlobal inflation-linked bonds draw massive inflows in week to May 19 -Lipper
RE
08:23aBP  : Azerbaijan says it is discussing solar energy production in Karabakh with BP
RE
08:23aECB's Lagarde says too early to discuss life after emergency support
RE
08:22aBank of England aims for greener corporate bond portfolio
RE
08:22aEuro zone upbeat about recovery but wary of lagging behind China, U.S.
RE
08:21aDelta Air names GE exec Janki as CFO
RE
08:14aGeneralist funds flow back into mining as prices, inflation climb
RE
08:09aDaimler truck ceo - cutting truck costs, improving customer service crucial to boosting profits in europe
RE
08:09aDaimler truck ceo - availability of hydrogen fuelling infrastructure key to persuading sceptical customers to buy fuel cell trucks
RE
08:09aDaimler truck ceo - shift to zero-emission trucks will cost about 50% of combustion engine plant jobs in europe and "we have to start preparing for that today"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside
3Oil set for weekly loss on Iran nuclear talks
4AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC : AMIGO : UK lender Amigo's shares tumble as future in limbo
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks flat as Richemont jump offsets UK slide

HOT NEWS