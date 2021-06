"In light of the incident's serious and disruptive nature, and in recognising the importance of ensuring implementation of these remedial actions, the Bank has issued a direction under section 191 of the Banking Act 2009 requiring EUI to implement the recommendations of the independent reviewer," the BoE said in a statement.

The outage caused the BoE to delay one of its regular purchases of British government bonds under quantitative easing.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)