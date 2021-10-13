Bank of England ends closed-door policymaker briefings with banks

* BoE to end off-the-record briefings with private firms
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will no
longer hold off-the-record briefings between policymakers and
individual private sector firms, it told Reuters on Wednesday,
as scrutiny over the links between central banks and finance
grows.
The move, a permanent step aimed at improving the
transparency of the BoE's market intelligence gathering
operations, follows growing concern about similar practices at
other central banks.
It represents another step in lifting the veil which hangs
over the sometimes secretive world of central banking and a
further break from the BoE's image of decades and centuries
past, when meetings with private banks in smoke-filled rooms
were the norm and its conduct of policy opaque.
Last month, the European Central Bank faced calls to end its
closed-door meetings with private firms after its chief
economist was reported to have disclosed an unpublished
inflation forecast at one such event.
The ECB partly disputed the Financial Times report.
Meetings between members of the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee and private banks had been billed as a way for the BoE
to gather intelligence on the economy and financial markets.
Comments by policymakers should be limited to reiterating
the BoE's public stance, according to the institution's rules.
The BoE also publishes details of these meetings in the
schedules of MPC members which are made available to the public
after the meetings have taken place.
But these events have also led to speculation and rumor
among financial traders. Last week, some Twitter users talked
about an MPC member meeting a major bank and its clients,
something the BoE has declined to comment on.
While briefings with individual banks over the monetary
policy outlook will cease, the BoE has regular contact with
banks in its role as Britain's financial system regulator.
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST?
In the United States, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell and
other Fed officials regularly meet Wall Street bosses and other
financial market leaders but they are typically listening
sessions or discussions of non-policy matters, not briefings.
The Fed's communications policy discourages policymakers
from conducting private briefings that could even have the
appearance of conferring special information.
Last month two Fed officials were forced to sell their
individual stock holdings by the end of the month to address the
appearance of conflicts of interest.
Earlier this year, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane had to
suspend one-on-one meetings with investors immediately following
policy announcements, due in part to public criticism of such
engagements. But he has still been meeting groups of economists.
The BoE will still hold its regular off-record briefings
with a group of economists from private finance firms following
its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
These meetings differ from closed-door meetings with
individual banks as dozens of attendees are present from a wide
range of institutions.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg, Toby
Chopra and Alexander Smith)