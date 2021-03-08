Log in
Bank of England : Getting over Covid - speech by Andrew Bailey

03/08/2021 | 05:15am EST
Andrew Bailey talks about the post-Covid future as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

He examines the nature of the shock to the economy and looks at how it may change the way people work and shop. He says it's important to boost investment and productivity growth, to raise the sustainable rate of growth of the economy.

And he sets out what this means for the monetary policy action we take.

Getting over Covid Opens in a new window

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
