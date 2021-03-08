Bank of England : Getting over Covid - speech by Andrew Bailey

Published on 08 March 2021

Andrew Bailey talks about the post-Covid future as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

He examines the nature of the shock to the economy and looks at how it may change the way people work and shop. He says it's important to boost investment and productivity growth, to raise the sustainable rate of growth of the economy.

And he sets out what this means for the monetary policy action we take.

Getting over Covid Opens in a new window