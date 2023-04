LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England needs to focus on tightening monetary policy sufficiently to control inflation, and ensuring that no "inflationary mentality" develops, Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in an interview published on Friday.

"When I look at where inflation is and where it needs to get to, I'm more focused on making sure that (we) stay the course in terms of the monetary policy decisions needed to get inflation back to target," Ramsden said in an interview which will appear in Saturday's edition of The Times.

"(High inflation) is a bigger risk than over-tightening," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken)