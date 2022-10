The first gilt sales will commence on Nov. 1 and run until Dec. 8, with details of sales early next year due to be published on Dec. 16, the BoE said in a statement.

It confirmed that its sales will focus on short- and medium-dated bonds only, adding that it planned eight operations of 750 million pounds ($842.03 million) each.

($1 = 0.8907 pounds)

