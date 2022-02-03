Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of England's Bailey says wage rises must slow down

02/03/2022 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that wages were rising too fast to get inflation under control, even if many households were facing a squeeze on their finances.

Asked by the BBC whether people should rein in their wage expectations, Bailey said: "In the sense of saying, we do need to see a moderation of wage rises, now that's painful.

"I don't want to in any sense sugar that, it is painful. But we need to see that in order to get through this problem more quickly."

Earlier on Thursday, the BoE raised interest rates for the second time in two months, taking Bank Rate to 0.5%. Nearly half its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to 0.75%.

The central bank said consumer price inflation - which was 5.4% in December - should peak at around 7.25% in April and post-tax income for working households would fall by 2% this year even as it trebled its forecast for wage growth this year to 3.75%.

The squeeze on living standards is turning into a political problem for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak who on Thursday announced measures to soften a hit to households from a jump of more than 50% in domestic energy tariffs starting in April, when taxes are also due to rise.

Before his BBC interview, Bailey told reporters that Britain was not at risk of a wage-price spiral.

"What we are saying (...) is that we are seeing upward movement in what firms expect to be wage settlements," he said.

"After adjusting for all the sort of the various COVID effects on the data, I think the underlying rate of wage growth is somewhat higher than we would expect it to be at this point in the cycle."

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.01% 0.52486 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.11% 0.580511 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.95% 0.8408 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.03% 0.009852 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.23% 0.735619 Delayed Quote.0.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pFour aides quit amid tumult in UK PM Johnson's premiership
RE
03:34pFour aides quit amid tumult in UK PM Johnson's premiership
RE
03:34pBoston Fed, MIT release technical research on central bank digital currencies
RE
03:31pMoscow says U.S. stoking Ukraine tensions, NATO points to Russian drills
RE
03:28pU.S. INTELLIGENCE : Russia may stage video to create pretext for Ukraine war
RE
03:19pGeorgia Republicans' move to redraw local voting maps raises cries of power grabs
RE
03:16pEuro rises to three-week high vs dollar after ECB's Lagarde turns hawkish
RE
03:08pBank of England's Bailey says wage rises must slow down
RE
03:07pBNY Mellon staff to return to office on March 7 - memo
RE
03:02pISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
5Investors shed global equities on BoE interest-rate hikes, glum Faceboo..

HOT NEWS