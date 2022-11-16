Bank of England's Bailey speaks to lawmakers

Below are quotes from Bailey and his colleagues from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in a question-and-answer session with parliament's Treasury Committee.

BAILEY ON SUPPLY SHOCKS:

"What we have had since then (the pandemic) is a series of supply shocks, essentially, in the UK economy, which have reduced the ... supply capacity of the UK economy relative to demand."

"There was a supply chain shock in the recovery from Covid ... We are now seeing the evidence of that shock is coming off."

BAILEY ON NOT TAKING A PAY RISE:

"I'm not going to take a pay rise. It's not for me to decide but if I were offered one, I will not accept it and I will politely decline as I have before."

MPC MEMBER CATHERINE MANN ON POLICY TIGHTENING:

"I also put a very high weight on research that has tended to find that under conditions of inflation uncertainties ... that front-loaded policy tightening is more likely to achieve an outcome that is better controlling of inflation."

