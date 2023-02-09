Bank of England's Bailey speaks to lawmakers after hint of rate hike pause

Below are quotes from Bailey and his colleagues in a question-and-answer session with parliament's Treasury Committee.

BAILEY ON PERSISTENCE OF INFLATION

"We are concerned about persistence (of inflation) and that's why, frankly, we raised interest rates this time... I am very uncertain particularly about price-setting and wage-setting in this country. We have got the largest upside skew in our forecasts that we have ever had on inflation."

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEMBER SILVANA TENREYRO

"In my view, yes, rates are too high right now."

"Unless there is another big development that we don't know about - and we have a massive energy shock or something that is not on the cards - then I think they fall in inflation is pretty much guaranteed."

