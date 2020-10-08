Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of England's Bailey urges banks to tap capital buffers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bolton

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks should not be uneasy about dipping into their capital buffers to keep lending to the coronavirus-hit economy, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

The key message to the banking sector is that capital buffers are there to be used at a time like the present, Bailey told an online event.

"I understand there is a natural unease to do that. Given the history of this, given the financial crisis, it's a brave person who says 'yes, I am going to run my capital ratio down'," Bailey said.

"We have to use the stress test to demonstrate that is a realistic and sensible policy," Bailey told a conference organised by the Single Resolution Board, which deals with failed euro zone lenders.

Banks face sharply rising provisions as businesses and households fail to make repayments on loans. Regulators have repeatedly said they will give lenders sufficient time to replenish their buffers once the crisis is over.

Bailey said the current crisis had been the "first really big test" of reforms such as increased capital requirements introduced after the global financial crisis a decade ago.

There is a lot of evidence that those reforms have achieved what they set out to do, he said.

But the crisis has also showed the need for more "nimble tools" such as faster, more focused stress tests of bank capital buffers the BoE undertook over the summer, Bailey said.

Sean Berrigan, head of the European Commission's financial services unit, said banks were in a much better position to weather the COVID-19 crisis than they were in the financial crisis.

"We don't expect a 2008 experience, but we cannot rule that there will be problems with individual banks ... We are reassured that we are not going to face a wave of insolvencies," Berrigan said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by William Schomberg and Alison Williams)

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aClashes erupt in protests against new Indonesian jobs law
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aBank of England's Bailey urges banks to tap capital buffers
RE
05:13aECB has to use available tools as pandemic hits inflation, de Guindos says
RE
05:10aSUMITOMO METAL MINING : SMM is reviewing its strategic options regarding Sierra Gorda
PU
05:00aEgypt keeps domestic fuel prices unchanged
RE
04:55aMARTIN KLUS : Thanks to a trade agreement with the EU, Canada opens its doors to small and medium-sized businesses from Slovakia even at the time of the corona crisis
PU
04:50aBank of England not out of firepower, Bailey says
RE
04:50aBank of England's Bailey says risks are very much to the downside
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack 75 billion pounds mortgage mystery
3SÜDZUCKER AG : SÜDZUCKER : Suedzucker's second-quarter earnings surge two-fold on sugar, biofuels strength
4AMS AG : AMS : announces exclusion of subscription rights in relation to a potential placement of Convertible ..
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : – Q3 2020 Revenue Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group