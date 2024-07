LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Swati Dhingra said inflation in Britain was unlikely to rise sharply again and the central bank should bring down borrowing costs.

"Now is the time to start normalising (interest rates) so we can then finally stop squeezing living standards the way we have been to try and get inflation down," Dhingra told The Rest is Money podcast in an interview broadcast on Monday.

