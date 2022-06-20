Bank of England's Mann says weak pound makes case for big rate hike

"In my view, a more robust policy move ... reduces the risk that domestic inflation already embedded is further boosted by inflation imported via a sterling depreciation," Mann said in a speech at an event organised by MNI Market News.

The BoE raised its benchmark interest rate by a further 25 basis points to 1.25% last Thursday and said it was ready to act "forcefully" if needed to stamp out dangers posed by inflation.

Mann and two other members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted for a 50 basis-point rise.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg)