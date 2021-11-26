Log in
Bank of England's Pill says ground is prepared for rate hike

11/26/2021 | 08:21am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said on Friday he believed the way was clear for the British central bank to raise interest rates for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hammered the world economy last year.

"In my view, the ground has now been prepared for policy action," Pill said in the text of a speech to the Confederation of British Industry.

(Reporting by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2021
