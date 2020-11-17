Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of England's Ramsden sees possible plus for economy from vaccine news

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 12:37pm EST
Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Tuesday that positive news about COVID-19 vaccines could help to reduce the risks facing Britain's economy but the central bank was unlikely to revise up its forecasts as a result.

Announcements over the last two weeks that two vaccines were effective in trials have raised hope that COVID-19, which has infected 54 million people worldwide and killed 1.3 million, will be largely defeated over the coming year.

"Assuming the recent positive developments do translate into delivery of vaccinations, then they could ... bolster resilience and mitigate some of the risks of long-term scarring," Ramsden said in an online speech hosted by the University of Nottingham.

Still, Ramsden said the news on vaccines would not necessarily result in an upgrade to the BoE's economic forecasts, since they already included an assumption that the effect of the pandemic would gradually wane.

The BoE this month increased its bond-buying stimulus plan by a further 150 billion pounds, something Ramsden said would act as a bridge for the economy.

He made no mention in his speech of the possibility of the BoE cutting rates below zero, the subject of a feasibility review by the central bank.

Ramsden repeated the view of Governor Andrew Bailey that the economy might emerge less scarred by the pandemic than following the huge shifts in the industrial makeup of Britain's economy that took place through the 1980s and 1990s.

"That is because the tasks which will have to change are within sectors like services and retailing, rather than between sectors," Ramsden said.

However, the future onus on digital skills could hurt lower-earning workers.

Ramsden reiterated the BoE's guidance that there would be a high bar for any future tightening of monetary policy.

"We stand ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve our remit of meeting the 2% inflation target in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment," he said.

Ramsden predicted that most of the spending that drives Britain's economy would eventually revert to pre-pandemic patterns.

"But that process could take a long time, depending on how the healthcare response to COVID progresses," he said.

"And some of the changes may persist for much longer if consumer tastes are changed: people may prefer to travel for work or tourism less often in the future, and may well continue to buy more online."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

By Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pWalmart forecasts promising holiday season as online sales soar
RE
12:55pU.S. household debt rises above pre-pandemic levels due to mortgages
RE
12:52pBritain and U.S. sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights
RE
12:44pUN approves extra steps to curb shipping emissions
RE
12:44pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Supersession of the Board of Directors - Appointment of Administrator – The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd
PU
12:40pTHE NEXT CLIFF : Millions of jobless Americans risk losing aid
RE
12:38pUAE energy minister urges full compliance before any revised OPEC+ deal
RE
12:38pOil dips on pandemic lockdown worries even though OPEC+ may tighten supply
RE
12:37pBank of England's Ramsden sees possible plus for economy from vaccine news
RE
12:36pBoE's Ramsden sees possible plus for economy from vaccine news
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
3Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court
5Bitcoin breaks $17,000 as 2020 rally powers on

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group