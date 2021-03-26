Log in
Bank of England's Textured Bills Help Blind People Tell Them Apart

03/26/2021 | 11:43am EDT
By Katie Deighton

The Bank of England said it will add four clusters of raised dots to the top-left corner of its new GBP50 note, meaning all the notes in circulation in the U.K. will be distinguishable to people who are blind or partially sighted.

The GBP50 note -- worth roughly $69 -- is the highest-value bill in circulation in the U.K. and was the last denomination to be redesigned for printing onto plastic polymer material.

The U.K. central bank is the latest national authority to make all its bank notes accessible to people who are blind or partially sighted with the addition of tactile markers. Accessibility advocates have been pressing the U.S. Treasury to make similar changes to the design of its paper currency, which they say makes it difficult for people with no or little vision to distinguish between bills.

"Because all our bank notes essentially look and feel the same, it's just not possible to identify them without some sort of external assistance," said Aaron Preece, the editor in chief of AccessWorld, an online technology magazine published by the American Foundation for the Blind.

The Bank of England, working with the Royal National Institute of Blind People, added the dots to its GBP10 note in 2017 and to its GBP20 bill last year. The GBP5 note is now the only bill that isn't printed with textured elements, but people can identify it by the lack of them, said Sarah John, the chief cashier of the Bank of England.

The new features were enabled by the switch to printing currency on polymer, which holds the shape of the raised bumps much better than paper, Ms. John said.

Similar tactile markers appear on other currencies including Australian dollars, Canadian dollars and the euro.

In the U.S., however, bills not only lack textured markers but are similar in color and shape. Other countries' bank notes often have differing colors and contrasts, making it easier to tell denominations apart.

People with low or no vision in the U.S. can use apps such as EyeNote that scan and communicate the denomination of a bill, Mr. Preece said. But they have drawbacks.

"I don't want to always be having to pull out all of my cash, hold it up to the camera and basically advertise the money that I have," Mr. Preece said.

EyeNote and Ideal, another currency identifier app, were developed in part by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which also sends eligible blind and visually impaired people a free portable bank note identifier machine through its U.S. Currency Reader Program.

The program was rolled out nationally in 2015 as a result of a 2008 court ruling that the Treasury must provide blind and other visually impaired persons "meaningful access" to U.S. cash. The order came in a lawsuit by the American Council of the Blind seeking paper currency that is distinguishable for visually impaired people.

The Treasury in 2015 said the $10 bill would be updated in 2020, with anticipated changes including tactile features. But the redesign for the $10 bill is now expected in roughly 2026, with all other notes except the dollar bill slated for redesign by 2038, according to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

"While other countries around the world have rolled out acceptable solutions during this time, Treasury keeps spinning its wheels, stalling any real workable solution that our older generation may never get to experience," said Eric Bridges, the executive director of the American Council of the Blind, who said the organization was "deeply frustrated" by the delay.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing didn't directly answer questions about the delay, but pointed to a report filed in March that said the redesign plan was progressing.

Write to Katie Deighton at katie.deighton@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1143ET

