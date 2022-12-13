Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of England says not worried for now over 'Brexodus' in banker jobs

12/13/2022 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People stand outside the Bank of England in the City of London financial in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is not worried for now over how many bankers have left London for EU financial hubs after Brexit, BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday, adding that fewer had moved abroad than expected.

Britain fully left the European Union at the end of 2020 and its financial firms no longer have unfettered "passporting", or full access to investors in the bloc.

To avoid disruption, banks, insurers and asset managers have opened scores of hubs in the bloc, and the number of staff that have moved so far is about 7,000, according to calculations by consultants EY in March, below initial estimates.

The Bank of England predicted in 2018 that between 5,000 to 10,000 financial jobs might be lost when Britain formally left the European Union.

The European Central Bank has been putting pressure on banks to staff the new banking hubs in Frankfurt and elsewhere with sufficiently senior employees in roles such as trading.

"The short answer to your question is that at the moment I'm not concerned about that," Woods told a news conference when asked if he was worried about the City losing its global standing after Brexit.

"The reason for that is that it was always clear that with passporting falling away as part of Brexit and various other changes, that our colleagues in the ECB would require more entities in the EU, and as part of that there would be some staffing implications," Woods said.

"So that's always been I think priced in, at least certainly from our point of view."

Woods said the total job moves were a small percentage of overall jobs in Britain's financial sector.

"Our key interest has been in making sure that any changes that take place are based on proper regulatory concerns and are not a kind of land grab," Woods said.

"And secondly that the new structures, which are of course a bit more complex than what we had before Brexit, can be overseen and also manage risks properly within the firms," he added. "And on both of those scores, I think we're fine."

(Reporting by Huw Jones, David Milliken and Paul Sandle; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.76% 0.55439 Delayed Quote.3.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.91% 0.64618 Delayed Quote.0.85%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.1651 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.27% 0.596342 Delayed Quote.2.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.15% 0.694927 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.09% 0.85812 Delayed Quote.2.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.02% 0.009768 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.83% 0.011392 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.92% 0.807546 Delayed Quote.10.58%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.83% 0.940778 Delayed Quote.8.07%
Latest news "Economy"
11:05aBoeing deliveries rose in November, while new orders fell
RE
11:02aRussia to see huge budget deficit in Dec after Gazprom-fuelled surplus in Nov
RE
10:59aSouth African rand jumps as dollar weakens on U.S. CPI data
RE
10:54aU.S. scientists reveal step advancing fusion energy quest
RE
10:53aFTX founder Bankman-Fried is 'considering all of his legal options' - attorney statement
RE
10:52aSchumer expects year-long govt funding bill to include Ukraine funding, vote reform
RE
10:51aIndian payments firm Paytm announces $103 million share buyback
RE
10:51aUzbekistan boosts gas imports from Turkmenistan for winter -source
RE
10:48aBiden: Inflation coming down, more work to be done
RE
10:46aTwitter to lose users, revenue to be flat for two years - Insider Intelligence
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision
2Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
3Futures jump as CPI data eases jitters over interest rates
4Berkshire Hathaway sells $34.4 million worth of shares in China's BYD
5Analyst recommendations: Amphenol, Domino's Pizza, Honeywell, NetApp, T..

HOT NEWS