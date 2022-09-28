Bank of England seeks to stem bond market turmoil

*
IMF does 'not recommend' policies like UK growth plan
*
Moody's: economic plan is 'growth negative'
*
Pound trading down 0.7% to $1.065
*
Bond strategists warn market almost untradeable
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought
to quell a fire-storm in the British bond market, saying on
Wednesday it would buy as much government debt as needed to
restore financial stability after chaos triggered by the new
government's fiscal policy.
Having failed to cool the sell-off with verbal
interventions over the previous two days, the BoE announced an
emergency move that it said would prevent the turmoil in markets
from spreading through the country and seizing up credit flows.
"Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen,
there would be a material risk to UK financial stability," the
central bank said in a statement that immediately eased
pressures on soaring British government bond yields.
The Treasury said it would fully indemnify the
operations.
Sterling was down 0.7% at $1.065, having dropped to a
session low of $1.0618.
The BoE said it was keeping its goal to reduce its 838
billion pounds ($892 billion) of gilt holdings by 80 billion
pounds over the next year, but would postpone the start of sales
- due to begin next week - because of the market conditions.
Earlier the International Monetary Fund and ratings
agency Moody's had ramped up pressure on Britain to reverse its
new strategy that was set out by new finance minister Kwasi
Kwarteng on Friday in a move that he said would ignite economic
growth.
The rare intervention about a G7 country from the IMF, the
global lender of last resort, underscored the severity of the
situation facing Britain, with the value of the pound and
British bonds collapsing since Friday.
The Bank of England said on Monday it
would not hesitate
to raise interest rates and was monitoring markets "very
closely". On Tuesday its Chief Economist Huw Pill said the
central bank was likely to deliver a
"significant"
rate increase when it meets next in November.
Despite those comments, the market had remained in
turmoil.
Earlier on Wednesday 30-year British government bond
yields rose above 5% for the first time since 2002. Following
the BoE statement, 30-year yields dropped more than 50 basis
points on the day.
The latest crisis to hit the British state was triggered by
Kwarteng's plans for deep tax cuts and deregulation to snap the
economy out of a long period of stagnation, seen as a return to
Thatcherite and Reaganomics doctrines of the 1980s.
With the cost of British borrowing soaring, mortgage lenders
pulled hundreds of products and anecdotal reports said people
were struggling to get through to lenders to either complete or
change mortgage deals.
That would mark a major shock in a country where rising
house prices have for years conveyed a sense of overall
affluence, and where home buyers have got used to more than a
decade of rock-bottom interest rates.
The IMF said the proposals, which sent the pound to an
all-time low of $1.0327 on Monday, would add to a crisis of
credibility after the government cut taxes and hiked borrowing
just as the Bank of England lifts interest rates to tackle
surging inflation.
"Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries,
including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted
fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal
policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy," an
IMF spokesperson said.
Jim Reid, research strategist at Deutsche Bank, described
the "rebuke" as "quite scathing".
HUMILIATION
The IMF holds symbolic importance in British politics: its
bailout in 1976 following a balance-of-payments crisis forced
huge spending cuts and has long been regarded as a humiliating
low point in the country's modern economic history.
The crisis in Britain is also being watched around the
world, with Spain's socialist economy minister Nadia Calvino
using it to attack her conservative opposition.
"We are all capable of seeing how it is leading the country
not adrift, but into disaster," she said. "An irresponsible,
destructive fiscal policy."
In a blunt release, Moody's said large unfunded tax cuts
were "credit negative" for Britain, risking structurally higher
funding costs that could weaken the economy.
Kwarteng, an economic historian who was business minister
for two years, has responded to the criticism by insisting that
tax cuts for the wealthy alongside support for energy prices are
the only way to reignite economic growth.
The IMF said his fiscal plan on Nov. 23 would provide an
"early opportunity for the UK government to consider ways to
provide support that is more targeted and reevaluate the tax
measures, especially those that benefit high-income earners".
Britain's Treasury department said the November announcement
would detail government plans to cut debt in the medium term.
"We are focused on growing the economy to raise living
standards for everyone," a spokesperson said.
With anxiety growing in the financial sector and among
lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party, Kwarteng has
spoken to bosses in the banking, insurance and financial sectors
and will meet with more banking bosses on Wednesday.
In his remarks on Tuesday, BoE Chief Economist Pill said
financial market upheaval would have a big impact on the economy
and would be factored into the Bank's next forecasts.
"It is hard not to draw the conclusion that this will
require a significant monetary policy response," Pill told the
CEPR Barclays Monetary Policy Forum. ($1 = 0.9330 pounds)
(Writing by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by William James,
Dhara Ranasinghe, David Milliken, Sachin Ravikumar and William
Schomberg in London and Emma Pinedo Gonzalez in Madrid; Editing
by Alex Richardson, Catherine Evans and Toby Chopra)