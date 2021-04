"The Government and the Bank of England have not yet made a decision on whether to introduce a CBDC in the UK, and will engage widely with stakeholders on the benefits, risks and practicalities of doing so," the BoE said.

The taskforce will be chaired by BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and the finance ministry's director-general of financial services, Katharine Braddick.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)