  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Bank of England to drop post-COVID capital buffer rule

06/13/2022 | 05:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England (BoE) building seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that it would remove a post-COVID capital buffer adjustment now that risks from the pandemic had subsided.

"Removing a temporary capital adjustment that is no longer necessary aims to achieve simplicity and enhances proportionality, thereby facilitating effective competition," the BoE said in a statement.

In July 2020, the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) announced the temporary increase of the buffer for all firms that received a Pillar 2A reduction under its PS15/20 policy to reconcile capital requirements and macroprudential buffers.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
