Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of England to hold thrice-weekly sales of long-dated and index-linked gilts

11/23/2022 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England building

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England set out operational details on Wednesday of its plans to start selling some of the 19 billion pounds ($23 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts which it bought last month to stabilise financial markets.

The central bank had previously said sales would begin in the week starting Nov. 29, and that the volume sold would depend on demand from investors - in contrast to its fixed auction schedule to sell gilts bought for quantitative easing purposes.

Wednesday's announcement confirmed this timetable. The BoE plans to offer gilts for sale on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, giving minimum prices that it will accept before each sale.

The BoE added that it would not sell a gilt which had fallen sharply in price on the day of the sale, or if there had been an auction the same day for that category of gilt.

($1 = 0.8311 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.24% 0.55748 Delayed Quote.4.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.42% 0.620313 Delayed Quote.7.51%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.60% 0.8617 Delayed Quote.3.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.24% 0.010167 Delayed Quote.4.35%
UK 10Y CASH -0.01% 3.0176 Delayed Quote.248.11%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.23% 0.830592 Delayed Quote.14.41%
Latest news "Economy"
01:50pBritain's finance ministry scraps plan for veto over financial regulators
RE
01:49pEU talks stall over price level for proposed Russian oil cap -Bloomberg News
RE
01:43pColorado Springs shooting suspect appears before judge in video link
RE
01:43pPeru sol currency moves -0.08% to close at 3.851/3.855 soles per…
RE
01:43pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 700 mln soles…
RE
01:43pU.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
RE
01:36pAnalysis-Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy
RE
01:34pPakistan flood recovery plan key to continued financial support -IMF
RE
01:32pUkraine says 50 Russians killed in attack on ammunitions depot
RE
01:31pNestle to invest $1.86 bln in Saudi Arabia over 10 years -ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
2Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
3Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5Autodesk Shares Slip Premarket on Disappointing Guidance

HOT NEWS