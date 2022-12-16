Bank of England to speed up QE reversal in early 2023

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on
Friday that it would sell 9.75 billion pounds ($11.88 billion)
of government bonds from its 830 billon pound quantitative
easing (QE) stockpile in the first quarter of 2023, stepping up
the pace of its unwind programme.
The BoE sold 6 billion pound of short- and medium-dated
gilts in November and December, becoming the world's first major
central bank to actively sell bonds bought after the 2008 global
financial crisis for QE purposes.
However, the start of the sale programme was delayed
because of financial market turmoil during Liz Truss's brief
period as prime minister, and the BoE opted to postpone the sale
of long-dated gilts which were hardest hit by the turbulence.
The
new sales programme
will see the BoE hold 15 auctions of 650 million pounds
each, split equally between short-, medium- and long-dated
gilts.
The sales programme is part of a BoE plan to reduce its
QE holdings by 80 billion pounds over the space of a year, split
roughly equally between active sales and not reinvesting the
proceeds of gilts which mature.
The BoE stopped reinvestment in February, and its
Monetary Policy Committee first agreed outline plans for sales
in August.
But before the sales could begin, the BoE had to launch
a separate emergency bond purchase programme after pension funds
came under severe stress, buying 19 billion pounds of long-dated
and inflation-lined bonds between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14.
Over the past three weeks, the BoE has sold back
17 billion pounds
of these bonds to the market, and intends to offer the
remainder for sale from the week starting Jan. 9.
Long-dated British government debt has underperformed
against German bonds while this sales process has taken place.
By contrast, the smaller auctions to unwind QE have had not had
much noticeable impact on prices.
The new long-dated gilt auctions will not start until
Jan. 30, but auctions for short-dated gilts will begin on Jan. 9
and medium-dated gilt auctions commence on Jan. 12.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)