Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of England to speed up QE reversal in early 2023

12/16/2022 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it would sell 9.75 billion pounds ($11.88 billion) of government bonds from its 830 billon pound quantitative easing (QE) stockpile in the first quarter of 2023, stepping up the pace of its unwind programme.

The BoE sold 6 billion pound of short- and medium-dated gilts in November and December, becoming the world's first major central bank to actively sell bonds bought after the 2008 global financial crisis for QE purposes.

However, the start of the sale programme was delayed because of financial market turmoil during Liz Truss's brief period as prime minister, and the BoE opted to postpone the sale of long-dated gilts which were hardest hit by the turbulence.

The

new sales programme

will see the BoE hold 15 auctions of 650 million pounds each, split equally between short-, medium- and long-dated gilts.

The sales programme is part of a BoE plan to reduce its QE holdings by 80 billion pounds over the space of a year, split roughly equally between active sales and not reinvesting the proceeds of gilts which mature.

The BoE stopped reinvestment in February, and its Monetary Policy Committee first agreed outline plans for sales in August.

But before the sales could begin, the BoE had to launch a separate emergency bond purchase programme after pension funds came under severe stress, buying 19 billion pounds of long-dated and inflation-lined bonds between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14.

Over the past three weeks, the BoE has sold back

17 billion pounds

of these bonds to the market, and intends to offer the remainder for sale from the week starting Jan. 9.

Long-dated British government debt has underperformed against German bonds while this sales process has taken place. By contrast, the smaller auctions to unwind QE have had not had much noticeable impact on prices.

The new long-dated gilt auctions will not start until Jan. 30, but auctions for short-dated gilts will begin on Jan. 9 and medium-dated gilt auctions commence on Jan. 12. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.08% 0.54944 Delayed Quote.2.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.15% 0.599934 Delayed Quote.1.60%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.18% 0.8709 Delayed Quote.2.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.17% 0.009926 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
UK 10Y CASH -0.02% 3.33 Delayed Quote.267.46%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.18% 0.821868 Delayed Quote.8.95%
Latest news "Economy"
02:57p'Cryptoqueen' associate pleads guilty in U.S. over OneCoin fraud
RE
02:47pBlackstone's real estate fund for wealthy prompts SEC queries - Bloomberg News
RE
02:44pWall Street's slump continues as recession fears mount
RE
02:35pOpposition to U.S. school vaccine mandates rose during pandemic -survey
RE
02:35pLebanon caretaker PM promises to 'punish' killers of Irish soldier on U.N. duty
RE
02:33pWorld stocks fall as European shares post weekly loss
RE
02:22pEU mulls revenue cap for non-gas plants in power market reform -draft
RE
02:18pMagnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Afghanistan - USGS
RE
02:18pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:16pState department: u.s. gravely concerned iranian authorities rep…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Annual report for 2021/22
2Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
5Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS